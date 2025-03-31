 Skip navigation
Ballard hopeful competition elevates Colts QBs
Holmes: Lions will always be 'built on grit'
McVay feels 'rejuvenated' with Rams

Broncos agree to terms on a one-year deal with QB Sam Ehlinger

  
Published March 31, 2025 01:02 PM

The Broncos have a third quarterback on their roster.

Sam Ehlinger will join Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham on in the quarterbacks room.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that the Broncos and Ehlinger reached agreement on a one-year deal. He could replace Zach Wilson as the third quarterback after Wilson signed with the Dolphins this offseason.

The Colts drafted Ehlinger in the sixth round in 2021, and he was with the team through the 2024 season.

He appeared in eight games with three starts for the Colts, going 0-3 in 2022. He has 573 passing yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Ehlinger hasn’t played a game since 2023 when he played three snaps in one game, without attempting a pass.