Broncos agree to terms with LB Dre Greenlaw

The Broncos have agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $35 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Greenlaw joins former 49ers teammate Talanoa Hufanga in Denver. Greenlaw is 15th on PFT’s top-100 free agents list and Hufanga 14th.

Greenlaw tore his Achilles tendon in Super Bowl LVIII and didn’t play in 2024 until Week 15. He ended up playing only 34 snaps in two games.

Still, Greenlaw had a healthy free agent market.

The 49ers made Greenlaw a fifth-round pick in 2019, and he spent his first six seasons with the team. He has totaled 455 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, 14 pass breakups and two forced fumbles in his career.