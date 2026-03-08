 Skip navigation
Broncos re-sign Adam Trautman to three-year contract

  
Published March 8, 2026 07:54 PM

Broncos tight end Adam Trautman won’t test free agency.

Trautman has agreed to a new three-year contract to remain in Denver.

According to Mike Klis of 9 News, it’s a three-year, $17 million contract for Trautman, who has an important role as a blocking tight end in Sean Payton’s offense and also caught 20 passes for 195 yards last season.

Trautman was a 2020 third-round pick of the Saints and played two seasons for Payton in New Orleans, and when Payton became the head coach in Denver, the Broncos traded for Trautman. Although Trautman could have hit free agency this week, he’s a good fit for what Payton likes to do on offense, and it’s no surprise that he’ll be staying in Denver.

Trautman is the second impending free agent the Broncos re-signed to a three year deal today; Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad also agreed to a three-year deal.