Broncos S Devon Key signs exclusive rights tender

Broncos safety Devon Key officially signed his exclusive rights free agent tender on Thursday.

Key will make $1.075 million on the one-year deal.

The Broncos’ other three exclusive rights free agents — running back Tyler Badie, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson and outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman — previously signed their tenders.

Key joined the Broncos in 2022, and he has become a core special teams player. In 2025, Key was a first-team All-Pro for his special teams play.

In 17 games last season, Key played 73 defensive snaps and 388 on special teams. That was 82 percent of the team’s special teams play, and he made 28 tackles.

Key’s brother, Dane Key, is joining the Broncos as an undrafted free agent.