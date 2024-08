Denver is moving on from one of its recent draft picks.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Broncos have informed safety Caden Sterns that they’re going to waive him.

A fifth-round pick in 2021, Sterns appeared in 15 games as a rookie. But injuries limited him to five games in 2022 and just one game last season.

Sterns, 24, has recorded four interceptions with nine passes defensed in his limited playing time.