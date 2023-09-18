Broncos to sign Ronnie Perkins off Patriots practice squad

The Broncos are adding another edge rusher to their roster.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are signing Ronnie Perkins off of the Patriots’ practice squad.

Perkins was a third-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2021, but he has never been able to crack the Patriots’ active roster. He was inactive for most of his rookie season before going on injured reserve and he was on injured reserve all of last year. Perkins appeared in one preseason game this summer and recorded nine tackles.

The Broncos played without Frank Clark in Week Two because of a hip injury he suffered in practice. He’s out indefinitely, so Perkins may get a chance to make his regular season debut as part of the plan to fill in for Clark’s absence.