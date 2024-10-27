Broncos up 28-7 after Panthers fail to convert fake punt

The Broncos are firmly in control of Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Bo Nix flipped a short pass to running back Jaleel McLaughlin and McLaughlin ran it into the end zone for a nine-yard score. It’s the third touchdown pass of the day for Nix and the Broncos now lead the Panther 28-7 with under seven minutes to play in the third quarter.

The Broncos only had to drive 23 yards for a touchdown because the Panthers failed to convert on a fake punt a few plays before McLaughlin’s touchdown. Punter Johnny Hekker threw an incompletion and the decision to use Hekker rather than try for six yards with the regular offense is one that should lead to questions for head coach Dave Canales after the game.

Stranger things have happened in NFL games, but a 21-point deficit on the road seems like too much for the Panthers to overcome.