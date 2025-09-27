Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hip) shows up on final injury report as questionable

The Broncos looked to be at full strength as a Week 4 Monday night visit the Bengals approached. On Saturday, a new name was added to the injury report.

Receiver/kick returner Marvin Mims Jr. was limited in practice with a hip injury. He’s officially questionable for the game.

Mims wasn’t on the Thursday or Friday report, which suggests that the injury happened either at the end of practice on Friday or at some point on Saturday. All other players on the injury report — tight end Nate Adkins (foot), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (wrist), tight end Evan Engram (back), defensive end John Franklin-Myers (hip), and inside linebacker Alex Singleton (thumb) — fully practiced on Saturday. They have no injury designation for Week 4, which means they’re good to go.

Engram missed the Week 3 loss to the Chargers due to the back injury.

Through three weeks, Mims has six catches for 40 yards. He also has returned six punts for 103 yards, and nine kickoffs for 248 yards.

If Mims can’t play, or if he is limited, receiver Troy Franklin likely will get more opportunities in the Denver offense. Riley Moss is the No. 2 punt returner, and Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie as the team’s other kickoff returners.