 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hip) shows up on final injury report as questionable

  
Published September 27, 2025 05:11 PM

The Broncos looked to be at full strength as a Week 4 Monday night visit the Bengals approached. On Saturday, a new name was added to the injury report.

Receiver/kick returner Marvin Mims Jr. was limited in practice with a hip injury. He’s officially questionable for the game.

Mims wasn’t on the Thursday or Friday report, which suggests that the injury happened either at the end of practice on Friday or at some point on Saturday. All other players on the injury report — tight end Nate Adkins (foot), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (wrist), tight end Evan Engram (back), defensive end John Franklin-Myers (hip), and inside linebacker Alex Singleton (thumb) — fully practiced on Saturday. They have no injury designation for Week 4, which means they’re good to go.

Engram missed the Week 3 loss to the Chargers due to the back injury.

Through three weeks, Mims has six catches for 40 yards. He also has returned six punts for 103 yards, and nine kickoffs for 248 yards.

If Mims can’t play, or if he is limited, receiver Troy Franklin likely will get more opportunities in the Denver offense. Riley Moss is the No. 2 punt returner, and Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie as the team’s other kickoff returners.