Browns agree to terms with DT Kalia Davis

The Browns have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Kalia Davis on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Davis, 27, spent his first four seasons with the 49ers after they made him a sixth-round pick in 2022.

The 49ers did not tender him as a restricted free agent.

Davis tore an ACL in his final college season at UCF and missed his rookie season. He played only three games in 2023 before appearing in 13 in 2024 and all 17 last season.

He missed four games in 2024 with a knee injury.

In his career, Davis has totaled 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception and four passes defensed.