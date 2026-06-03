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Browns’ (and Rams’) push for five-year window to trade draft picks now makes more sense

  
Published June 3, 2026 10:38 AM

In late February, the Browns proposed extending the window for trading future draft picks from three years to five. In March, the Rams made it clear that they supported the proposal.

Although the Browns ultimately withdrew the proposal (which means they knew it wouldn’t get 24 “yes” votes), the recent trade of Myles Garrett from the Browns to the Rams adds more context to the effort.

It’s clear that the trade was months in the making. The deal, as done, takes full advantage of the current three-year limit (the picks come from 2027, 2028, and 2029). If the Browns’ proposal had been adopted, would the Rams have added more picks beyond 2029? Could it have allowed the Rams to keep two-time Pro Bowler Jared Verse?

Regardless of what would have happened if the five-year proposal had been adopted, the Garrett trade further explains why both teams wanted to do it. It’s entirely possible that, on Monday, the Browns’ proposal would have been utilized by both teams, in connection with the Garrett trade.