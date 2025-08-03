 Skip navigation
Browns claim OT Kilian Zierer off waivers

  
Published August 3, 2025 05:04 PM

The Browns claimed offensive tackle Kilian Zierer off waivers, the team announced Sunday. The Falcons waived Zierer, a native of Munich, Germany, last week.

The Browns also announced they waived fullback Troy Hairston and wide receiver Winston Wright.

Zierer did not begin playing football until the age of 16, but with a wingspan of 83 5/8 to go with his 6-foot-7, 304-pound frame, Zierer earned a college scholarship.

He played at College of the Canyons and was the No.1 JUCO prospect at his position, according to Rivals, when he signed with Auburn. Zierer started every game at left tackle for the Tigers in 2022.

He signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2023 but went on injured reserve late in training camp with an ankle injury. In 2024, Zierer spent the season on the Texans’ practice squad as part of the International Player Pathway Program.