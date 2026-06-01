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Browns get Jared Verse, a first-, second-, and third-round pick for Myles Garrett

  
Published June 1, 2026 02:43 PM

The Rams are back in “eff them picks” mode.

According to ESPNFL Network, the Rams will send three picks to the Browns for defensive end Myles Garrett, along with defensive end Jared Verse.

The picks consist of a 2027 first-rounder, a 2028 second-rounder, and a 2029 third-rounder.

Given that Verse was a 2024 first-round pick who panned out, that’s a massive haul for arguably the best defensive player in the NFL.

The Rams are obviously trying to close the small gap between themselves and the Seahawks at the top of the entire league, while the Browns will continue to build for a future that always seems to remain in the future. Given the young nucleus of talented players the Browns have been compiling, they could finally be moving in the right direction.

And here’s the key — by the time they get there, Garrett may have been beyond his prime years. And Verse, a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2024 NFL defensive rookie of the year, could be smack dab in the middle of his own.