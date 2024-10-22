 Skip navigation
Browns place Deshaun Watson on IR to make room for Bailey Zappe

  
The Browns have made a roster move to officially add their newest quarterback.

Cleveland announced on Tuesday that the team has placed Deshaun Watson on injured reserve to make room for Bailey Zappe on the 53-man roster.

It was reported earlier in the day that the Browns were signing Zappe off of the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Watson suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati and will miss the rest of the season.

With second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson potentially sidelined by a finger injury, Zappe could back up Jameis Winston for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

In 10 games with six starts for New England last year, Zappe completed 60 percent of his throws for 1,272 yards with six touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Additionally, Cleveland has waived linebacker Tony Fields II from injured reserve. The team has re-signed running back Gary Brightwell to the practice squad and released offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.