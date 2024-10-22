Browns to sign Bailey Zappe

The Browns are adding a quarterback to their 53-man roster.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team will be signing Bailey Zappe off of the Chiefs’ practice squad this week. The move comes after they had two quarterbacks go down with injuries on Sunday.

Deshaun Watson is done for the year with a torn Achilles and Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a finger injury that has created doubt about his availability for the near furture. Jameis Winston was the No. 3 quarterback to start the game against the Bengals and finished out the game.

Zappe played 14 games and made eight starts for the Patriots over the last two years and signed with the Chiefs after being released this summer. He threw for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while completing 63.7 percent of his passes in New England.