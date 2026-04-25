Browns plan to “roll with” four QBs after picking Taylen Green

The Browns drafted quarterback Taylen Green at the start of the sixth round on Saturday and General Manager Andrew Berry confirmed that Green will not be switching positions in the NFL.

Green’s size and athletic ability have led some to wonder if an NFL team would look at him as a receiver or tight end. Berry was asked that question at a press conference on Saturday.

“He’s playing quarterback,” Berry said.

Green’s selection came a year after Berry selected Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, who remain on the roster along with Deshaun Watson. Berry said Green’s selection “doesn’t mean anything” for the other players and that the Browns plan to “roll with” all four quarterbacks this offseason.

Berry said the team’s preference is to have three quarterbacks on the active roster and a fourth on the practice squad, so they could keep the quartet into the regular season as well. They won’t be able to guarantee that Sanders, Gabriel or Green would pass through waivers if they don’t make the active roster, however, and other developments around the league could lead to other options when it comes to filling out the quarterback room.