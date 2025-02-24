Browns sign CB Anthony Kendall

Free agent cornerback Anthony Kendall is heading to Cleveland.

The Browns announced that they signed Kendall today.

The 25-year-old Kendall has been in the NFL since the Titans signed him as a little-known undrafted rookie out of Baldwin-Wallace in 2023. He impressed in training camp, made the roster and played in 16 games his rookie season.

Kendall did not make the Titans’ regular-season roster in 2024 but spent time on their practice squad, and then spent time on the Ravens’ practice squad.

Now he’ll get an offseason in Cleveland to attempt to make the Browns.