Browns will hire Christian Jones as their tight ends coach

The Browns have added another coach to Kevin Stefanski’s staff.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Christian Jones will be the team’s tight ends coach. The Browns created an opening for a tight ends coach when they promoted Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator.

Jones spent the last three seasons on the Giants’ staff and he was the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach for the last two years. He met with the Browns about their quarterbacks coach job before having another interview this week for the tight ends job.

Jones spent three years with the Vikings before joining the Giants and was on the same staff in Minnesota as Stefanski in 2019.

