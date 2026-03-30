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Browns withdraw proposal to expand trading of draft picks

  
Published March 30, 2026 01:22 PM

There will not be a vote on a change to the rules concerning trading draft picks at this week’s league meeting.

The Browns proposed expanding the window on trading draft picks from three to five years earlier this offseason, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has now withdrawn that proposal ahead of any vote by team owners.

Cleveland’s decision may have been a way to avoid having it fall short of the 24 votes needed to pass. Rams head.coach Sean McVay, who is on the NFL Competition Committee, said on Up & Adams before the withdrawal that the proposal had no chance of passing.

There are a handful of other rules changes still on the table this week and word on any successful votes will come before the meeting in Arizona wraps up.