Bryce Young leads Panthers to last-play, 15-13 win over Texans, C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud was the better rookie quarterback through seven weeks, but Bryce Young and the Panthers got the better of Stroud and the Texans on Sunday.

Young led a go-ahead, 15-play, 86-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro on the final play. Pineiro earlier missed a PAT.

The Panthers’ 15-13 victory was their first of the season. Houston fell to 3-4, losing on a final play field goal for the second time this season.

Young went 22-of-31 for 235 yards and a touchdown, while Stroud was 16-of-24 for 140 yards. Stroud ran for a 1-yard touchdown that put the Texans up 13-12 with 35 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Houston’s two-point try failed on a pass by Stroud.

Texans defensive lineman Will Anderson, the third pick in the draft, had three tackles, including a tackle for loss.

It was the first time the first three picks had played in the same game as rookies.

The Texans outgained the Panthers 229 to 224, but Houston crossed midfield on only four of nine possessions and scored only twice.