Buccaneers announce Mike Evans extension

Wide receiver Mike Evans is officially back with the Buccaneers for at least two more years.

The team announced on Monday that they have agreed to a two-year deal with Evans. The move comes a little more than a week before Evans was set to become a free agent for the first time in his career.

No terms were announced beyond the length of the pact, but multiple reports say Evans’ pact is worth $52 million with $35 million in guaranteed money.

Evans joined the Bucs as a first-round pick in 2014 and has posted more than 1,000 receiving yards in all 10 of his NFL seasons. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and the extension of his stay in Tampa should ensure a long run in all three of those spots.