Bills show they're still the class of the AFC East
Bills show they're still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL's handling of QBs?

Buccaneers lead Lions 13-6 at halftime

  
Published September 15, 2024 02:33 PM

Baker Mayfield has taken a beating but still has his team in a good spot heading into the second half.

Despite Aidan Hutchinson’s three sacks, the Buccaneers quarterback has completed 8 of 12 passes for 133 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Bucs lead 13-6 at halftime.

The Lions outgained the Bucs 201 yards to 138, but Tampa Bay got 41 of those yards on Chris Godwin’s touchdown catch. The Bucs used Zyon McCollum interception of Jared Goff for a 7-yard field goal drive, with Chase McLaughlin hitting a 55-yarder.

Godwin has seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions had time expire at the end of the half with the ball on the Bucs 9, getting no points out of a 47-yard drive. They are 0-for-3 in the red zone, also settling for two chip-shot Jake Bates field goals.

Goff is 12-of-24 for 136 yards and the pick.