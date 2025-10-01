Buccaneers RB coach Skip Peete in stable condition after medical issue at practice

The Buccaneers released a statement on the condition of running backs coach Skip Peete on Wednesday afternoon.

Peete was taken from the team’s facility to the hospital after a medical episode at Wednesday’s walkthrough.

“During this morning’s walk-through practice, running backs coach Skip Peete experienced a medical episode,” the statement said. “He was attended to by team medical personnel and was responsive, coherent, and in stable condition prior to being transported off site for further medical evaluations. Additional updates will be provided as they become available.”

Head coach Todd Bowles said during his press conference that the preliminary belief was that Peete was dehydrated and that he is undergoing further tests.