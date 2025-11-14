Buccaneers sign RB Owen Wright from the practice squad

The Buccaneers signed running back Owen Wright from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced on Friday.

The Bucs need depth at the position, with Bucky Irving out with foot and shoulder injuries and Josh Williams suspended. Wright will join Rachaad White and Sean Tucker to give the Bucs’ three active running backs against the Bills on Sunday.

Wright first joined the Buccaneers for the start of training camp but was released in final roster cuts at the end of August. He returned to the team on Oct. 7, signing to the practice squad.

The Bucs elevated Wright for game day against the 49ers in Week 6 and the Lions in Week 7. He played one snap on offense and eight on special teams in those two games but did not have a run or target.

During the preseason, Wright played in all three games and rushed 26 times for a team-leading 100 yards and a touchdown and added four receptions for 12 yards. He also returned one kickoff for 25 yards.