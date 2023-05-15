 Skip navigation
Buccaneers to sign David Moore, Markees Watts

  
Published May 15, 2023 02:35 AM

The Buccaneers are set to add a couple of players to the roster after tryouts during this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports that veteran wide receiver David Moore and undrafted rookie linebacker Markees Watts will both be joining the team.

Moore played for the Seahawks when Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales was an assistant in Seattle and that familiarity likely helped him earn a role in Tampa. Moore had 78 catches for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns in four seasons with the Seahawks.

Watts appeared in 44 games at Charlotte over the last five seasons. He had 177 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.