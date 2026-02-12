Bucs announce additions to coaching staff, including T.J. Yates and Ken Zampese

The Buccaneers announced several additions to their coaching staff on Thursday.

Among the new coaches are pass game coordinator T.J. Yates and senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist Ken Zampese. Both men coached with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson prior to his move from Atlanta to Tampa.

Quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer’s addition was previously reported. The Bucs have also hired defensive assistant Todd Bowles Jr., assistant offensive line coach Andrew Mitchell, assistant special teams coach Luke Smith, and defensive line coach Marcus West.

The Buccaneers also announced the promotions of safeties coach Tim Atkins, cornerbacks coach Rashad Johnson, and head strength and conditioning coach Chad Wade.