Bucs stretch lead to 20-10, Marvin Harrison Jr. questionable to return

The Cardinals got wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. back from an appendectomy on Sunday, but he may not be around for the end of their game in Tampa.

Harrison was moving gingerly for much of the second half and the team now calls him questionable to return due to a heel injury. Harrison had six catched for 69 yards before leaving the game.

The Cardinals could use the wideout’s help as they try to rally from two scores down in the final minutes of the game.

The Bucs extended their lead to 20-10 on a 57-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin with just under nine minutes to play.