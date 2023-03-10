 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago street course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago street course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs tender Nick Leverett

  
Published March 10, 2023 09:12 AM
nbc_pft_sabanyoung_230309
March 9, 2023 09:16 AM
Although Nick Saban believes in Bryce Young’s abilities, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate the QB’s potential to overcome challenges with his size at the NFL level.

The Buccaneers have moved to hold onto guard Nick Leverett.

The team announced that they have tendered Leverett a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. The move means Leverett will not be able to negotiate with other teams, which will keep him tied to Tampa for another season.

Leverett moved into the starting lineup around the middle of the season and made 10 starts at left guard before the year was out. He missed the team’s playoff loss to the Cowboys with knee and shoulder injuries, however.

He took over the starting job from 2022 second-round pick Luke Goedeke and Friday’s move likely sets up another competition between the two men for the starting job.