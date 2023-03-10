Bucs tender Nick Leverett

The Buccaneers have moved to hold onto guard Nick Leverett.

The team announced that they have tendered Leverett a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. The move means Leverett will not be able to negotiate with other teams, which will keep him tied to Tampa for another season.

Leverett moved into the starting lineup around the middle of the season and made 10 starts at left guard before the year was out. He missed the team’s playoff loss to the Cowboys with knee and shoulder injuries, however.

He took over the starting job from 2022 second-round pick Luke Goedeke and Friday’s move likely sets up another competition between the two men for the starting job.