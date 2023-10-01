Bucs turn late fumble into 14-3 halftime lead

The Buccaneers appeared to blow a prime opportunity to score points late in the first half when Baker Mayfield threw an interception, but the defense gave Mayfield and company a second chance.

New Orleans got the ball on their own 1-yard-line after Isaac Yiadom’s pick and they handed the ball to fullback Adam Prentice on first down. Safety Antoine Winfield knocked the ball out of his grasp and recovered it on the 6-yard-line.

Mayfield hit wide receiver Trey Palmer in the end zone one play later and the Buccaneers went into the locker room with a 14-3 halftime lead.

Mayfield is now 18-of-23 for 143 yards and two touchdowns, so the interception doesn’t look as bad as it would have if Winfield hadn’t handed the ball back to the offense. Rachaad White has added 36 yards on eight carries to help the Bucs move the ball.

The Bucs may be without wide receiver Mike Evans the rest of the way. He is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

The Saints drove for a field goal to open the game, but had just 52 yards and three first downs over the rest of the half. Winfield also had a sack of Derek Carr, who is playing with an AC joint injury in his right shoulder and has gone 11-of-17 for 61 yards.

More of the same in the second half will make the Bucs winners on the road.