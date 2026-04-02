Bucs waive WR Jaden Smith

The Buccaneers waived wide receiver Jaden Smith on Thursday, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

Smith, 24, signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2025. He won a job with a tryout in the team’s rookie minicamp.

He was injured in training camp and started and finished his rookie season on injured reserve.

Smith also played college ball at Montana State and Tarleton State before finishing at Nevada. In 45 total games with those three programs, he caught 138 passes for 2,100 yards and 20 touchdowns.

After setting career highs with 62 catches and 849 yards in 2024, Smith earned All-Mountain West Conference honorable mention honors.