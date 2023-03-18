 Skip navigation
C.J. Moore agrees to new deal with Lions

  
Published March 18, 2023 01:12 PM
C.J. Moore took a visit with another team, but he won’t be leaving the Lions.

Moore met with the Patriots on Friday and that may have spurred movement in Detroit because Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Moore has agreed to a new deal with the NFC North team. It’s a two-year deal worth $4.5 million with $3 million guaranteed and another $1.25 million in incentives.

Moore has been a staple of special teams for the Lions since joining the team in 2019 and he’s played about 15 percent of the team’s defensive snaps the last two seasons as well. He has 48 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery over his entire career.

He also ran twice for 55 yards and two first downs on punts during the 2022 season.