C.J. Stroud has no designation, good to go for Sunday

The Texans have rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud on an “arm management plan” as he deals with right shoulder soreness. Stroud did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday before going through a full practice Friday.

He has no designation and will play Sunday against the Jaguars.

“C.J. is fine,” coach DeMeco Ryans said Friday. "[He] had a normal week of practice.”

Stroud is going through the same treatment plan he used in college when he sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder as a redshirt freshman at Ohio State in 2021.

Stroud has taken a league-high 11 sacks and 19 hits.

It would help if left tackle Laremy Tunsil can return. He is listed as questionable after limited practices this week.

Josh Jones will start again if Tunsil can’t.

The Texans ruled out linebacker Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), safety Jalen Pitre (chest), cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) and cornerback Tavierre Thomas (hand).