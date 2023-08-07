C.J. Stroud to start Texans preseason opener

Another one of this year’s top draft picks will be starting his team’s preseason opener.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said in an interview with NFL Network that No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud will start Houston’s preseason opener against the Patriots on Thursday.

As noted by multiple reporters on the Texans beat, Stroud had worked exclusively with the first-team offense for three consecutive practices, so things were trending in this direction.

Still, this will be Stroud’s first opportunity to go against an opponent in a “live” setting at the NFL level.

The Panthers will also start No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young for their preseason opener against the Jets on Saturday. But head coach Frank Reich has made it clear that Young has already ascended to QB1 for Carolina. Ryans has made no such declaration when it comes to Stroud.