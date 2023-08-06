 Skip navigation
Bryce Young will start preseason opener

  
Published August 6, 2023 05:39 PM

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young’s first NFL game action will come next Saturday.

Head coach Frank Reich confirmed that Young will be starting against the Jets when the Panthers open their three-game preseason schedule at home on August 12. Young has already been anointed as the No. 1 quarterback in Carolina, but the first overall pick will be in line for more reps than most NFL starters — Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t play — given his lack of professional experience.

Reich said he has a plan for how long Young will play, but that it won’t be set in stone ahead of time.

“I do have an idea,’' Reich said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “There is flexibility in the plan. There has to be. That’s just being smart about it. We have a general idea how many plays we want to get through the whole preseason, but that can be adjusted by 10 or 20 percent depending on how things go.’'

The Panthers also have two joint practices with the Jets ahead of Saturday’s game, so Young will get a lot of snaps against an opposing defense this week. If all goes well, he won’t wind up as frustrated as he was during Saturday’s workout with his own team.