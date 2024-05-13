 Skip navigation
Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut will be Cowboys-Browns in Week One

  
Published May 13, 2024 05:38 PM

The first game of Tom Brady’s broadcasting career will feature the team that beat him in the last game of his playing career.

The Cowboys will visit the Browns in Week One, a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff that will air on Fox, as Brady makes his debut as the No. 1 analyst in the Fox booth.

The game is expected to be an exclusive broadcasting window for Fox, unlike recent years when both Fox and CBS featured doubleheaders in Week One.

Cowboys-Browns is the third 2024 game that has been announced. We also know that the Ravens and Chiefs will open the regular season on Thursday night of Week One, and the Packers and Eagles will play Brazil on Friday night of Week One.

The full 2024 NFL schedule will be announced on Wednesday night.