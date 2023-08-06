 Skip navigation
Bryce Young “frustrated” by Saturday’s practice

  
Published August 6, 2023 08:29 AM

The Panthers hope there will be a lot of very good days for quarterback Bryce Young in their uniform, but Saturday wasn’t one of them.

Drops and pre-snap penalties were a problem throughout the practice session and Young vented his frustration with how things were unfolding after the team failed to get a play off before the whistle during a two-minute drill.

“As a competitor . . . we all get frustrated,’' Young said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “But we have to do a better job of bringing stuff back and really stepping back and making sure that even if it’s not our day, for one period or one play, we’re able to flip the script. We didn’t do a good enough job of that today. But that’s what training camp is for.’'

Young said players have two options when things aren’t going as hoped and that he chooses to be “constantly turning the page” rather than dwelling on the moments when things aren’t going his way. There are a lot more practices for Young to put that into practice before he makes his regular season debut.