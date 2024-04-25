 Skip navigation
Caleb Williams hopes Bears take Olu Fashanu at No. 9

  
Published April 25, 2024 01:52 PM

The Bears will make Caleb Williams the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft tonight. The Bears also have the No. 9 pick, and Williams knows who he hopes the Bears will take.

Asked today what he’d like to see the Bears do with their other pick, Williams said his first choice would be Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, and after that he’d love to see a wide receiver.

“I’d probably go Olu Fashanu because I know he’d put his life on the line for me, protecting me,” Williams said. “Then I’d go one of the top three wide receivers.”

Fashanu and Williams were teammates at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., so it’s unsurprising that Williams wants to be teammates with Fashanu again. It would be a surprise if Fashanu goes as high as No. 9 overall, but he is a likely first-round draft pick. Williams is vouching for him as an offensive tackle any team would be glad to have.