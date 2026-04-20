Caleb Williams: Last season was a stepping stone to bigger goals

Caleb Williams proved last season he has ice water in his veins, even if he isn’t the original Iceman.

The Bears quarterback led the team to an 11-6 record, the NFC North title and a playoff win in his second season, his first with Ben Johnson as his coach. Williams passed for 3,942 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He wants more.

“It was good for me to be able to see, to be able to feel, to go be able to go out there and win games, but that wasn’t my goal,” Williams said, via Chris Emma of The Score. “That’s not my goal. That’s not where I want to be. I want to be the best. I want to go win. I want to be a world champion, a Super Bowl champion. I want to be the best Bear quarterback, the best quarterback. So, my goals, that was a good stepping stone for me, but that wasn’t the last stepping stone. Being able to grow off of last year and be able to progress in ways that I want to. That last year wasn’t really anything. It was a good year, and we have many more good years coming up.”

The spotlight will be even brighter this season for the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, but as he has shown, he thrives under the pressure. Williams is ready to have the target on his back.

“I’ve always expected this because I wanted to be here,” Williams said. “This is where I wanted to be. I’ve wanted to be in this position. I’ve always said if winning games and championships comes with a little bit more light, then so be it. We’re going to keep chugging along. I have goals in mind and what I want to reach myself. It mainly deals with winning.”