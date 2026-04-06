Caleb Williams says he didn’t know George Gervin was the “Iceman”

Who is the real Iceman?

Of all the unlikely storylines of the 2026 offseason to date, the trademark fight between Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and NBA legend George Gervin over the trademark rights to the name has become one of the most surprising.

Speaking recently with Ben Horney of Front Office Sports, Williams addressed the controversy sparked by his effort to squat on the legal rights to the nickname.

Did Caleb Williams know George Gervin was the original Iceman?

“I didn’t know,” Williams said. “My dad probably knows his nickname was that. . . . It’s not between me and George or anything like that. It’s more or less people making clothing or people making things like that, and I can’t control what people are making of me, or anything like that, and putting the name on it. And so it’s just to control that aspect of it. I mean, that was the main reason of doing it. . . .”

That’s a valid point. With “Iceman” possibly becoming a thing for Williams, folks could make, market, and sell gear that doesn’t directly infringe on Williams’s name, image, or likeness by simply referring to him as “Iceman.” The effort to secure the trademark rights cuts off the possibility for pirated merch from which Williams wouldn’t see a penny.

Embedded with the effort is an embrace of the label.

“At first, I didn’t, per se, like the nickname,” Williams said. “You know, I thought there was cooler nicknames, and then it all kind of came together. My teammates gave me the name, my teammates started calling me it around the facility and things like that. And I just kind of let it fester and let it become what it is now.

“I’ve actually earned a liking of the name. And so, you know, I just — I wanted to trademark it. I’ve been trying to do that just to make sure, like I said, that we can control what’s being made and put out about me, using that name. And it’s all respect to George. I mean, I didn’t know personally. And I understand maybe what he’s trying to do. We haven’t talked, him and I, and we may talk at some point, but it was nothing between George and I and, like I said, I didn’t know.”

Williams is fully within his rights to protect his broader interests. Why let others make and sell “Iceman” products as a way to skirt their inability to make and sell “Caleb Williams” gear?

It was a proactive business move aimed at ensuring that others don’t profit from his exploits. And it’s not Williams’s fault that Gervin apparently hadn’t previously checked the boxes necessary to secure the full fruits of his finger roll.