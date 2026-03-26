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George Gervin tries to block Caleb Williams from securing “Iceman” trademark

  
Published March 26, 2026 07:28 PM

George Gervin is making an unexpected comeback.

First, the NBA legend made a surprise appearance in the Oscar-nominated Marty Supreme. Now, Gervin is playing legal ping-pong with Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Gervin is challenging Williams’s recent effort to secure trademark protection of the nickname “Iceman.”

“I’ve got nothing but respect for [Williams],” Gervin told Finley. “He’s already proved greatness and his potential upside is great. Like an ‘Iceman.’ But that name is taken. . . . All I’m saying is: Young fella, we’ve already got one ‘Iceman.’”

Gervin filed his own applications for “Iceman” and “Iceman 44,” four days after Williams filed his own application.

Jerald Barisano, president/CEO of Gervin Global Management, told Finley that he believed the paperwork had previously been filed.

Regardless, Gervin was well known as “Iceman.” For most, news of Williams seeking protection for the nickname was the first time they’d heard that term used in reference to the Bears quarterback.