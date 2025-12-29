Caleb Williams launches 35-yard touchdown to Luther Burden

We’ve got a shootout brewing in the Bay Area on Sunday night.

Caleb Williams connected with rookie receiver Luther Burden for a 35-yard touchdown pass, making the score 14-14 with 2:58 left in the first quarter.

The throw and catch capped a five-play, 77-yard drive that took just 1:54 off the clock.

San Francisco helped Chicago by committing a low block penalty, which moved the club up 15 yards to the San Francisco 35.

On the play after the penalty, Williams dropped back and launched a nice-looking deep ball to Burden for the score.

Williams has started Sunday 4-of-8 for 61 yards with a TD.