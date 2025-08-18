 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Caleb Williams leads Bears to a touchdown in first preseason action

  
Published August 17, 2025 08:54 PM

Caleb Williams didn’t play in the first preseason game. He played well in the second.

The Bears quarterback saw his first game action Sunday night against the Bills, playing two series and leading his team to a touchdown.

Chicago went 92 yards in seven plays on its opening drive, with Williams throwing a 36-yard touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus.

He completed 5 of 6 passes for 97 yards and a 158.3 passer rating.

Williams stayed in for a second series, and the Bears went 15 yards in six plays before punting.

He finished his night 6-of-10 for 107 yards and a touchdown in his first game action in Ben Johnson’s offense.

Tyson Bagent replaced Williams on the Bears’ third series, with 4:35 remaining in the first quarter.

Bears left guard Joe Thuney was the only starting offensive lineman who didn’t play Sunday night.

Josh Allen was among the many Bills’ starters who didn’t play.