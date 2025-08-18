Caleb Williams leads Bears to a touchdown in first preseason action

Caleb Williams didn’t play in the first preseason game. He played well in the second.

The Bears quarterback saw his first game action Sunday night against the Bills, playing two series and leading his team to a touchdown.

Chicago went 92 yards in seven plays on its opening drive, with Williams throwing a 36-yard touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus.

He completed 5 of 6 passes for 97 yards and a 158.3 passer rating.

Williams stayed in for a second series, and the Bears went 15 yards in six plays before punting.

He finished his night 6-of-10 for 107 yards and a touchdown in his first game action in Ben Johnson’s offense.

Tyson Bagent replaced Williams on the Bears’ third series, with 4:35 remaining in the first quarter.

Bears left guard Joe Thuney was the only starting offensive lineman who didn’t play Sunday night.

Josh Allen was among the many Bills’ starters who didn’t play.