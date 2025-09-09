Caleb Williams: There was a lot of good, we’ll keep growing

The Bears’ offseason was filled with expectations about what the partnership between quarterback Caleb Williams and head coach Ben Johnson could bring to the offense, and the start of Monday night’s game against the Vikings offered an encouraging glimpse of that potential.

After the defense forced a quick three-and-out, the Bears marched 61 yards in 10 plays, with Williams capping the drive on a touchdown run that put them ahead 7-0. Williams completed his first 10 passes for 96 yards, and it appeared that months of preparation were set to translate into a season-opening win. That momentum proved difficult to sustain.

Williams finished just 11-of-25 for 104 yards the rest of the way, and the Bears saw a 17-6 lead slip away in a 27-24 loss. For some, it echoed the uneven performances from Williams’s rookie year, but, after the game, the quarterback emphasized the progress he felt in his first outing with Johnson.

“I think there was a lot of good there,” Williams said. “Our communication — he was getting the plays in fast. Being able to get out of the huddle, we need to be better with that. Being able to get up to the line, make checks, whatever the case may be. I think it’s a growing process that’s going to keep developing from here. The start, this is the start, but definitely not the end. We’ll keep growing. We’ll keep being passionate about this offense, him and I, passionate about this team and winning.”

The Bears now face a short week before traveling to Detroit to play the Lions. While calling it a must-win may be premature, a more consistent effort would go a long way toward backing up the confidence Williams expressed in the offense after Monday night’s finish.

