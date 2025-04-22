Cam Jurgens feels like a “new man” after back surgery

Eagles center Cam Jurgens battled through a back injury to help the team win Super Bowl LIX in February and his efforts were rewarded on Monday.

Jurgens signed a four-year contract extension that ties him to the team through the 2029 season and gives him the second-highest average annual salary among NFL centers. While speaking to reporters after sealing his new deal, Jurgens discussed how his back is doing after his post-Super Bowl surgery.

“It’s still a process whenever you go through surgery to get through the rehab process and get back to it,” Jurgens said, via the team’s website. “Still going through that, but, man, I honestly feel like a new man. I feel so much better. Going through the playoffs and dealing with that pain, I’m sure a lot of people have dealt with that before and it’s not fun. But when you’re going through the playoffs and I’m not concerned about me, I’m concerned about what I can do to help the team and do everything I can to win. When you’re playing for a Super Bowl, that’s going to last forever. Back pain lasts however long it wants to last, but I’m going to be a Super Bowl Champ forever and I’ll get to be with the Eagles for a long time. I’m looking forward to making a full recovery.”

Jurgens is one of four starting offensive linemen that the Eagles have sewed up for the next few years and keeping that unit intact should give them a good chance of contending for more titles before it is time to think about their next set of contracts.