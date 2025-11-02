Cam Little kicks NFL-record 68-yard FG on final play of first half

The Raiders and Jaguars are playing one of the worst games in the NFL this season, but it will be forever remembered for one thing.

Cam Little kicked a 68-yard field goal on the final play of the half, setting an NFL record. The previous long was the 66-yarder that Justin Tucker kicked for the Ravens on Sept. 26, 2021, to beat the Lions.

Little kicked a 70-yarder in a preseason game against the Steelers in August.

Little’s long boot has drawn the Jaguars to within 6-3 of the Raiders at halftime.

The Jaguars mobbed him before leaving the field for the locker room.

Las Vegas put the first points on the board with Geno Smith’s 7-yard throw to Brock Bowers with 35 seconds left in the half. Daniel Carlson missed the extra point, leaving the Raiders with a 6-0 lead.

Bowers is playing his first game since Week 1 when he injured his knee. He has four catches for 41 yards. His one-handed catch for a touchdown initially was ruled incomplete, but replay showed his left foot landing and then his backside before he went out of bounds.

The Raiders outgained the Jaguars 153 to 136 in the first half.

Smith was 14-of-20 for 113 yards and a touchdown, and Ashton Jeanty had seven carries for 38 yards.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 12 of 19 passes for 100 yards and an interception.

The Jaguars had two punts, an interception and a field goal on their four first-half possessions, while the Raiders turned it over on downs at the Jacksonville 37, punted and scored a touchdown on their three possessions.