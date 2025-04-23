 Skip navigation
Cam Ward: If I’m with Titans, I know it’ll turn out good

  
Published April 23, 2025 12:06 PM

The Titans haven’t announced who they are taking with the first overall pick on Thursday night, but they have announced that they will not be trading the pick and the unanimous consensus is that they will be using it on quarterback Cam Ward.

Ward didn’t make any announcement at a pre-draft event in Green Bay on Wednesday, but he did discuss his thoughts about going to Tennessee. The former Miami starter has spent time with members of the organization on several occasions and said that he feels convinced that landing with the Titans will work out well for everyone involved.

“It’s been good,” Ward said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I got a chance to learn more about them personally throughout this whole three months, four months. I’m excited to hopefully hear my name called first and go to a good organization like that. . . . Pretty elite team in my opinion. They don’t get enough credit on paper for what they really are. If I’m there, I know it’ll turn out good.”

Ward’s assessment of the Titans as “pretty elite” would be disputed by many, but the hope in Nashville certainly is that Ward will be the start of a indisputable rise to that level over the coming years. In a little more than 24 hours, it will be time to officially start that push.