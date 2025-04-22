Mike Borgonzi: Titans will stay at No. 1 and make a selection

If you’re a team thinking you might be able to get the Titans to trade out of the No. 1 overall pick this week, at this point, General Manager Mike Borgonzi says don’t bother trying.

“We’ve come to a consensus — the entire organization — to stay at that pick,” Borgonzi said in the team’s pre-draft press conference on Tuesday. “And I guess you’ll find out Thursday night who we pick.”

Tennessee will presumably select quarterback Cam Ward out of Miami at No. 1 overall, setting him up to be the club’s next franchise QB — though Borgonzi did not say that explicitly, despite receiving several questions about Ward.

“It’s such a long process here and we wanted to go through the whole thing,” Borgonzi said. “I don’t know if there was a certain point along the process, but we were listening the whole time. And then as we got toward the end of the process, we decided as an organization we were going to stay.”

And the Titans did get calls about No. 1.

“There was interest, yeah,” Borgonzi said. “I thought that was doing our due diligence and going through the process to listen to those offers. And there were. I don’t want to go into specifics of what the offers were or the teams were. But there were offers.”

None were good enough to move them off of having the top selection. We’ll see how that pick plays out over the next few seasons.