Cameron Jordan has no agreement with Saints, plans to test free agency next week

  
Published March 5, 2026 12:56 PM

After 15 seasons with the Saints, defensive end Cameron Jordan is ready to look for opportunities elsewhere.

Jordan and the Saints will not agree to a new deal before the start of free agency, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That means the 36-year-old Jordan will be free to shop his services to any other team. He does plan to play in 2026, with the Saints or someone else.

Despite his advancing age, Jordan had a solid season in 2025, starting all 17 games and recording 10.5 sacks. There will be plenty of teams interested in his services.

Jordan said recently that he’s not asking for top dollar, but is asking to be valued. It may turn out that some other team values Jordan more than the Saints.