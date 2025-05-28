Cameron Williams signs rookie deal with Eagles

The Eagles signed sixth-round offensive tackle Cameron Williams to his four-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Williams became the eighth of the Eagles’ 10 draft picks to sign. Only first-round linebacker Jihaad Campbell and second-round safety Andrew Mukuba remain unsigned.

Fourth-round defensive tackle Ty Robinson, fifth-round cornerback Mac McWilliams, fifth-round linebacker Smael Mondon, fifth-round offensive lineman Drew Mendall, sixth-round quarterback Kyle McCord, sixth-round offensive tackle Myles Hinton and sixth-round outside linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland previously signed.

Williams started 10 games at right tackle for the University of Texas last season. As a sophomore, he played in nine games with one start at right tackle. Williams got his feet wet in 13 games as a freshman, playing primarily on the field goal unit.