Cardinals bring Jeff Driskel back to practice squad

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Tuesday that the team was working to bring in a third quarterback in the wake of trading Josh Dobbs to the Vikings and they did just that on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed quarterback Jeff Driskel to the practice squad. It’s a reunion because Driskel signed with the Cardinals in April and was on their practice squad until being released on October 20.

Gannon has not named a starter for Sunday’s game in Cleveland yet, but reports indicate that rookie Clayton Tune will get the start while Kyler Murray waits at least one more week before making his 2023 debut. Driskel would likely be elevated to serve as the backup if that’s the case because it wouldn’t make much sense to have Murray active if the team doesn’t believe he’s ready to start.

The Cardinals also signed wide receivers Andre Baccellia and Daniel Arias and running back Hassan Hall to the practice squad.