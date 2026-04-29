Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort: We’ll see how much Carson Beck can handle

After the Cardinals drafted quarterback Carson Beck in the third round last Friday, General Manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Mike LaFleur declined to say whether Beck will be in competition with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew to be the team’s Week 1 starter.

During an interview with Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio on Wednesday, Ossenfort appeared to leave the door open for Beck to leapfrog the two veterans for the job.

“Just really excited to add him to the group,” Ossenfort said. “We’ve got two guys that have played and started a lot of games in the NFL in Jacoby and Gardner. I think that’s gonna be a great competition. We’ll add him in here, and we’ll bring him in and see how much he can handle. We’ll just see how that competition plays out in that room. In the end, the guy who’s gonna give us the best chance to win that’s who’s gonna be out there on Sundays.”

A report a couple of weeks ago indicated that Brissett has not been with the team for their voluntary work as he looks for a contract adjustment that would provide him with more security than his current pact. The Cardinals were said to be receptive to the idea, but the lack of any further word on that front would likely be a sign that the team thinks someone else could wind up under center to kick off the 2026 season.