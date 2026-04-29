 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_russellwilsonjets_260429.jpg
Reports: Jets host Wilson in search for backup QB
nbc_pft_carnelltate_260429.jpg
Tate must deal with pressure of being a top pick
nbc_pft_chadbrinker_260429.jpg
Brinker steps down from role with Titans

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_russellwilsonjets_260429.jpg
Reports: Jets host Wilson in search for backup QB
nbc_pft_carnelltate_260429.jpg
Tate must deal with pressure of being a top pick
nbc_pft_chadbrinker_260429.jpg
Brinker steps down from role with Titans

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort: We’ll see how much Carson Beck can handle

  
Published April 29, 2026 03:38 PM

After the Cardinals drafted quarterback Carson Beck in the third round last Friday, General Manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Mike LaFleur declined to say whether Beck will be in competition with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew to be the team’s Week 1 starter.

During an interview with Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio on Wednesday, Ossenfort appeared to leave the door open for Beck to leapfrog the two veterans for the job.

“Just really excited to add him to the group,” Ossenfort said. “We’ve got two guys that have played and started a lot of games in the NFL in Jacoby and Gardner. I think that’s gonna be a great competition. We’ll add him in here, and we’ll bring him in and see how much he can handle. We’ll just see how that competition plays out in that room. In the end, the guy who’s gonna give us the best chance to win that’s who’s gonna be out there on Sundays.”

A report a couple of weeks ago indicated that Brissett has not been with the team for their voluntary work as he looks for a contract adjustment that would provide him with more security than his current pact. The Cardinals were said to be receptive to the idea, but the lack of any further word on that front would likely be a sign that the team thinks someone else could wind up under center to kick off the 2026 season.